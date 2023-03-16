Boners

Boner of the Day for March 16th, 2023

Posted on

Boner Candidate #1: I DIDN’T DRINK THE WHISKEY BECAUSE I’M PREGNANT.

A 19-year-old girl has been arrested and faces multiple charges after she took police on a chase in Nephi. The girl was caught driving around 122 mph and would not stop when police attempted to pull her over. During a search of her vehicle, police found marijuana and an open bottle of whisky. When she was arrested, the girl told police that she was two weeks pregnant and she had only smoked the marijuana.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #2: WELL, THAT SUCKS.

Netflix recently released a trailer for a movie called ‘Chupa’ and Twitter is sounding off about the title. One person wrote, “you can’t shorten the word ‘chupacabra’ with ‘chupa’ because it literally means ‘to suck off’ … like kids should not google this word.” Another said, “Dying laughing because CHUPA means ‘sucks’ in Spanish and Portuguese, and I feel like SOMEONE should have told them.”

via Just Jared

Boner Candidate #3: I WOULDN’T BE SURPRISED IF THEY MADE THEM PAY FOR PARKING TOO.

It was recently discovered that the Yankees players are made to pay for wifi on their own team plane. As one of the wealthiest teams in the MLB, its players are charged $9 each to access wifi while traveling on their Delta team plane.

via For the Win

 

