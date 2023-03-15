News

Radio From Hell | 3.15.2023

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we get started with Things That Must Go, then Gina tells us about her plants and not being able to keep them alive and we award the Boner of the Day. After that, we take listeners health questions for our X Poll, we want to know what celebrity you would get in the car with, no questions asked and we play a round of Beat Gina. Then, as always, we finish out with Frank Christ They’re Fine, Just Fine, news and our Live Nation Concert and Community Calendar.

