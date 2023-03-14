Boner of the Day for March 14th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: MIKE PENCE; THE EPITOME OF AN UN-CHRISTIAN CHRISTIAN.

Mike Pence is facing backlash after he made a comment about Pete Buttigieg taking paternity leave while his newborn son was in the ICU. During the Gridiron dinner for journalists in DC, Pence attempted to make a joke by saying that Buttigieg’s “maternity leave” caused “everyone else [to get] postpartum depression” recalling recent widespread flight cancellations. Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten, responded to Pence with a Tweet: “If your grandchild was born prematurely…where would you be?”

via Huffington Post

Boner Candidate #2: WHAT THEY’D REALLY LIKE TO DO IS BURN THEM AT THE STAKE.

21 South Carolina State House members have co-sponsored a bill titled the “South Carolina Prenatal Equal Protection Act of 2023”. This bill would redefine “person” to include a fertilized egg that would have “equal protection under the homicide laws of the state”. This includes charging those who get abortions with the death penalty.

via Rolling Stone

Boner Candidate #3: OH, FROSTY KNOWS WHAT HE DID.

A family in the UK thought their snowman had fallen over until they checked their security footage and saw a man kick it down. Unsure why he did it, the family watched as the man is seen driving passed their house when he gets out of his car to cross the street and kick down the snowman.

via Daily Star